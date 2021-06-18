Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stake Increased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Repligen worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth $2,925,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen stock opened at $199.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.68 and a beta of 0.84. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $228.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.50.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $76,651.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,339 shares of company stock worth $5,507,688. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.