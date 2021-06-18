Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June, 18th (ALSMY, BHOOY, BIIB, CRNX, ESYJY, HSBC, LEN, MRO, NHI, OXY)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, June 18th:

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Get Alstom SA alerts:

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited is engaged in the underground mining of prime quality, low-sulfur coal from its mines in Shandong Province, China and is one of China’s largest coal producers and coal exporters. Based on coal output per production employee, the company is one of the most efficient underground coal mining enterprises in China.(Press Release) “

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.