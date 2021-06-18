Retirement Income Solutions Inc Grows Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 269.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,207 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December accounts for approximately 0.6% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned approximately 1.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDEC. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,720,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 379,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 225,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 80,075 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $5,201,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $3,554,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.42. 8,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,547. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $30.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.22.

