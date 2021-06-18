Retirement Income Solutions Inc Purchases 2,807 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Curi Capital increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Capital now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $90.98. 2,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,904. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $100.35.

