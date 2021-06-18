Reviewing Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) and Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intellicheck and Jamf’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck $10.73 million 13.62 $560,000.00 ($0.01) -782.00 Jamf $269.45 million 14.22 -$22.77 million $0.08 406.38

Intellicheck has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jamf. Intellicheck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jamf, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Intellicheck shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Jamf shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Intellicheck shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Jamf shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Intellicheck and Jamf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck 0 0 3 0 3.00 Jamf 0 3 9 0 2.75

Intellicheck presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.03%. Jamf has a consensus target price of $45.27, indicating a potential upside of 39.26%. Given Intellicheck’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than Jamf.

Profitability

This table compares Intellicheck and Jamf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck -5.04% -5.31% -4.73% Jamf -6.05% 2.23% 1.58%

Summary

Jamf beats Intellicheck on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; ID Check Â- Retail, an identity authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; ID Check – Online that authenticates an on-line user's identification documents; ID Check – Mobile, which provides the fraud reduction benefits of an integrated identity validation system; ID Check Â- IAM, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification within the property management systems; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution, which is designed to provide the features of ID Check for windows based platforms; Age ID, a smartphone or tablet-based solution for preventing sale of age-restricted products to minors; and Defense ID, a mobile and fixed infrastructure solution for threat identification, identity authentication, and access control to military bases, and other government and commercial facilities. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections. The company's customers comprise enterprises in a range of industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications to connect, manage, and protect Apple products, apps, and corporate resources in the cloud. It also offers Jamf Nation, an online community of IT professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise; and provides professional services. The company sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, a direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through its channel partners, including Apple. Jamf Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

