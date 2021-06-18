Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Holdings Cut by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,005 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.41% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $27,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,804,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,031 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,117,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,115,000 after acquiring an additional 68,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,691 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,665,000 after acquiring an additional 249,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,234,000 after acquiring an additional 63,575 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE REXR opened at $58.71 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.61 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.49.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

