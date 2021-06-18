RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 661,771 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,809,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,771 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 22.6% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.82% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $115,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM remained flat at $$17.63 during trading on Friday. 66,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,297. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $20.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22.

