Rise Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last Week (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $46,714.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012807 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004628 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043091 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 179,855,823 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.