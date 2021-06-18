Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$73.09. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$72.90, with a volume of 98,955 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.04 billion and a PE ratio of 37.95.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$419.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$368.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.77%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

