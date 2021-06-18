Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) Short Interest Up 18.8% in May

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RIVE stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. 10,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,576. Riverview Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $110.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Riverview Financial alerts:

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter. Riverview Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 34.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Riverview Financial in the first quarter worth $405,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Riverview Financial during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Riverview Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 588,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Riverview Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 82,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.