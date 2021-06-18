RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.81.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 55,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 113,786 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

