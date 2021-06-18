Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $5.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price target on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

RHI opened at $87.84 on Friday. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after buying an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 547.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,182 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,884 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

