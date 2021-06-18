Robert Neale Sells 123,375 Shares of Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) Stock

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) insider Robert Neale sold 123,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78), for a total value of £74,025 ($96,714.14).

LON:SFE traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 60 ($0.78). 1,480,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,874. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £82.09 million and a P/E ratio of -14.43. Safestyle UK plc has a 12-month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 68 ($0.89).

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Safestyle UK from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Safestyle UK Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

