Robert Neale Sells 123,375 Shares of Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) Stock

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) insider Robert Neale sold 123,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78), for a total value of £74,025 ($96,714.14).

LON:SFE traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 60 ($0.78). 1,480,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,874. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £82.09 million and a P/E ratio of -14.43. Safestyle UK plc has a 12-month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 68 ($0.89).

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Safestyle UK from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

