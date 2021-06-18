Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.21% of Rockwell Automation worth $371,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at $973,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $270.99 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $202.02 and a one year high of $285.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

