Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.55. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 4,823,306 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RYCEY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

