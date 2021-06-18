Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM)

Stock analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 169.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ADOMANI stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 4.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30. ADOMANI has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.97.

In other ADOMANI news, Director Pietro Michael A. Di bought 158,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $41,080.00. Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles. It also offers zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for the integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Corona, California.

