Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €150.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) received a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.13% from the company’s previous close.

DB1 has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €152.62 ($179.55).

Shares of DB1 stock traded up €3.85 ($4.53) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €144.05 ($169.47). The company had a trading volume of 752,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12 month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €140.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

