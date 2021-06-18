Royal Mail (LON:RMG) PT Raised to GBX 647 at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 284 ($3.71) to GBX 647 ($8.45) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s previous close.

RMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 801 ($10.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 763 ($9.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 613.60 ($8.02).

RMG stock traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 573.80 ($7.50). The company had a trading volume of 5,227,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,160. The stock has a market cap of £5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 151.33 ($1.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,718.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

