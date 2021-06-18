Royale Finance Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $524,774.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00060089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00135979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00183458 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.81 or 0.00881739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,930.94 or 1.00002352 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.