Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Short Interest Update

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,910,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the May 13th total of 18,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $2,941,600.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $779,027.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $10,381,032. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,123 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after buying an additional 308,143 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after acquiring an additional 216,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

RPRX traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.12. 14,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,775. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.51. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

