Ruler Protocol (RULER) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13,292.00

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $88,043.61 and $13,292.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for about $23.55 or 0.00066199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00059442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00137242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00183066 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.41 or 0.00886725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,622.59 or 1.00146242 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

