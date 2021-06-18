Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RUSMF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Russel Metals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Russel Metals from $31.50 to $34.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

OTCMKTS RUSMF traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $29.05.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

