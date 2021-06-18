Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s previous close.

RUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.43.

TSE:RUS traded down C$0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,343. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$15.84 and a 52-week high of C$34.80.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$885.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$826.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 1.9100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total transaction of C$1,291,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,044,717.18. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

