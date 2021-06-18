Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,492 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,160,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Cognex by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cognex by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CGNX shares. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.45. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

