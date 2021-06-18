Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 209,676 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.32% of Alphatec worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.57. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATEC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,764.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,572 shares of company stock worth $1,127,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

