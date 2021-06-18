Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 370,931 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 92.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 370,931 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Wipro by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

