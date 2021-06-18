Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 93.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,042 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 3,539,132 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of FireEye worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,837,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in FireEye by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after buying an additional 2,087,348 shares during the period. CRV LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,527,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,540,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FireEye by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,937 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 212,087 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FEYE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $21.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58. FireEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,645.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,894,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

