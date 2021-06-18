Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,976 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Umpqua worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,183,000 after buying an additional 1,390,428 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Umpqua by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,480,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,739,000 after buying an additional 310,167 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,593,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,409,000 after purchasing an additional 65,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,589,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,351,000 after purchasing an additional 112,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,883,000 after purchasing an additional 52,703 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.