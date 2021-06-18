Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,283 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,283 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,316,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,125,000 after buying an additional 270,429 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,713,000 after buying an additional 1,073,297 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,277,000 after buying an additional 589,465 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.4% during the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,810,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,704,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 60.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after buying an additional 627,451 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.81. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OEC. Barclays increased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

