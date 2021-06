Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Trading Down 3.8%

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) shares traded down 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.22 and last traded at $44.22. 441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.2173 per share. This is a positive change from Ryman Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.49%.

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. Its villages offer a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which provides rest homes, hospitals, dementia level care, and respite and day care services.

