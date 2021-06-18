S.Finance (SFG) Price Down 17.4% This Week

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. S.Finance has a total market capitalization of $27,543.67 and approximately $603,248.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, S.Finance has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One S.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00059467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.20 or 0.00737405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00083250 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance (SFG) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

