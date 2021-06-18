Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBRA. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,852,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after buying an additional 2,626,257 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,453,000 after buying an additional 2,151,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,475,000 after buying an additional 1,292,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 441.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 990,436 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.70. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

