Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP David J. Shirk Sells 48,167 Shares

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00.

NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,260. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.04. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.26.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sabre by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth $2,384,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 815,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 145,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 329,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

