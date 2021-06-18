SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Hits $4.22 on Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $198,237.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $4.22 or 0.00011881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00059204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00136851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00182714 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.96 or 0.00888590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,616.44 or 1.00167269 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002938 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 606,417 coins and its circulating supply is 579,275 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

