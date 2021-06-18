SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and $25.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,200.84 or 0.99944588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00034324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008292 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.73 or 0.00429142 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.65 or 0.00332192 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.83 or 0.00786729 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00073772 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003236 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.