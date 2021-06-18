Safestore (LON:SAFE) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Safestore (LON:SAFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 963.33 ($12.59).

SAFE traded down GBX 19.50 ($0.25) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 941.50 ($12.30). 1,049,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,754. Safestore has a twelve month low of GBX 682.52 ($8.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 978 ($12.78). The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 897.09.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

