Safestore (LON:SAFE) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 978 ($12.78) and last traded at GBX 967.52 ($12.64), with a volume of 2879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 961 ($12.56).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Safestore has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 880 ($11.50).

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48. The company has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 897.09.

About Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

