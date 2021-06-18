Safex Token Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 18th. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $276.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020910 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

