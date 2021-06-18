saffron.finance (SFI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.19 Million

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. One saffron.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $417.41 or 0.01121554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. saffron.finance has a market capitalization of $37.86 million and $1.19 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00059361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $276.02 or 0.00741649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00083625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042762 BTC.

About saffron.finance

saffron.finance is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 91,078 coins and its circulating supply is 90,691 coins. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_ . The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

saffron.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire saffron.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase saffron.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

