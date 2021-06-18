SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,716,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,868,082 shares during the period. Antero Resources accounts for about 27.9% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned 3.88% of Antero Resources worth $119,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 582,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 114,938 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

Shares of NYSE AR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. 115,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,334,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.44. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $14.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

