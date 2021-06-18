SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 102,332 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,252,000. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 3.8% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.62. The stock had a trading volume of 145,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,249. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $173.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

