SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Takes $5.42 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,000. Linde accounts for approximately 1.3% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $6,369,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 947,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LIN traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $284.43. 48,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,106. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $147.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $204.02 and a twelve month high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

