Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Shares Down 1.9%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 3,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.62.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

