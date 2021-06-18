salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 60,289 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $243.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.20. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $177,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,860.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,670 shares of company stock valued at $51,713,672. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

