salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,777 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 130,599 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $84,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,525,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 116,411 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in salesforce.com by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,634 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1,281.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 23,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $244.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.20.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $173,407.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 948,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,748,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,670 shares of company stock valued at $51,713,672 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

