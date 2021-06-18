Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sylvain Dumoulin Sells 5,000 Shares

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,000.

Sylvain Dumoulin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Sylvain Dumoulin sold 10,000 shares of Savaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total transaction of C$182,500.00.

SIS traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,972. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Savaria Co. has a 1 year low of C$11.60 and a 1 year high of C$20.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.88.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.81%.

SIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Savaria from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

