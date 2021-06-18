Savills (LON:SVS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Savills plc (LON:SVS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,171 ($15.30). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,167 ($15.25), with a volume of 146,772 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,183.68. The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 24.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92.

In related news, insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,888 shares of Savills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total value of £665,791.44 ($869,860.78).

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

