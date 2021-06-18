Scala (XLA) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, Scala has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $7,543.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00059171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00133075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00184399 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.04 or 0.00872030 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,192.50 or 0.99949741 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,986,623,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,186,623,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

