Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.72 ($9.08).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHA shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €7.73 ($9.09) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.75. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

