Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982,750 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for about 0.7% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Schlumberger worth $256,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Schlumberger by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 83,830 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 531,978 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schlumberger by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in Schlumberger by 14,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.65. 373,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,894,962. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

